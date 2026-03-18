Duck Side of the Moon Launches May 7 for Switch and PC - News

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Developer Starbrew Games announced the cozy adventure game, Duck Side of the Moon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 7.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a cozy quest as a duck in space! Take your time to make new friends and explore this strange side of the galactic pond. Mine materials to craft items and improve your spaceship in this relaxing adventure.

After your space mission takes a wrong turn, you find yourself crashed on a planetoid with nothing but rocks. Fortunately for you, the rocks can talk, walk—and boogie?!

Turns out these rocks are disco-loving Geodes who live to party! But when their party gets crashed just as hard as your spaceship, it’s up to you to bring back the groove.

Teach these pebbles how to party again and they might just have what it takes to get your ship back among the stars.

Meet and Help

Meet and help new friends! Start a party, deliver mail, help clean up—there’s plenty of ways you can lend a hand (or wing) on this side of the galaxy.

The locals’ lives may look solid, but problems still slip through the cracks. Your aid is sure to be met with plenty of granite-tude!

Collect and Craft

Collect and craft gadgets! Use your skills as a savvy explorer and the resources of this strange world to expand your toolkit and wardrobe.

Find recipes and resources to upgrade your gear and unlock new ways to mine, move, and groove—and look good doing it!

Explore and Discover

Explore until you can no more! See what’s behind every corner of this world, take your time to uncover its secrets and enjoy the sights.

Whether you want to leave no stone unturned or you’d rather gaze up at the stars for a while, the galaxy is yours to enjoy at your own pace. Your spaceship isn’t going anywhere without you!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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