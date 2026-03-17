GRIME II Launches March 31 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Kwalee and developer Clover Bite announced the Metroidvania game, GRIME II, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 31.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become a stealer of forms in GRIME II, the sequel to 2021’s acclaimed action adventure Metroidvania. You are a Formless – an art mimic, absorbing creatures and summoning molds in their shape.

Venture into a new and mysterious land in the GRIME universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Use your surroundings in tandem with your summoned molds to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, all the while exploring a deep world full of diverse cultures and characters.

Create your own playstyle by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons, and mold summons. Learn the makings of your enemies as you summon their form to both aid you in combat, as well as in exploring the various secrets paths of the world.

Molds

Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks. Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons.

Environmental Combat

Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you!

Parry and Grasp

Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape.

A Lived-In World

Discover incredible locations made of painted nails and giant vases, each with its own unique civilization, culture, and deep characters to converse with.

Customization

Customize your playstyle with over 30 weapons, 20 armurs and over 40 abilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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