IO Interactive Ends Publishing Collaboration With Build A Rocket Boy's MindsEye - News

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IO Interactive announced it has ended its publishing collaboration with developer Build A Rocket Boy's MindsEye and the Hitman cross-over event within MindsEye has been cancelled.

Build A Rocket Boy now has the sole publishing responsibilities for MindsEye.

"IOI Partners’ involvement with MindsEye comes to an end, except for any essential transitional functions required to transfer publisher-of-record status to Build A Rocket Boy," said IO Interactive. "Build A Rocket Boy will assume sole publishing responsibilities going forward, ensuring continuity for the MindsEye community and all partners. IOI Partners and BARB are coordinating closely to ensure a seamless transition over the coming weeks.

"In light of this separation, the Hitman mission announced in June 2025, planned as a crossover event within MindsEye, will no longer be released. However, BARB plans on working with partners on other projects in the future. Both IOI Partners and Build A Rocket Boy recognize the anticipation this collaboration generated among the community and express their appreciation for the support shown by the players."

MindsEye released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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