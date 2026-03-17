Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Ubisoft and developer Behaviour Interactive have announced Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and GeForce NOW. It will launch on June 11.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A dynamic team-based twist on the world’s favorite family board game from Hasbro, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains offers reimagined gameplay with cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements so that no two matches are the same. Build teams with iconic Star Wars heroes and villains, each of whom brings unique abilities that can shape strategy and turn the tide in your favor with every roll of the dice. Teamwork and hero combinations play a pivotal role in securing victory.

Features:

Custom Monopoly board featuring iconic locations from the Star Wars saga and reimagined special tiles.

Monopoly board featuring iconic locations from the Star Wars saga and reimagined special tiles. Competitive two-versus-two and three-versus-three modes.

Choose from a large roster of characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and more.

Distinct hero abilities, creating a new adventure every match.

adventure every match. Dice challenges and new GO events that introduce game-altering twists.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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