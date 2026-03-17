Xbox Game Pass Adds Disco Elysium, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy IV, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Disco Elysium, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy IV, South of Midnight, Absolum, The Alters, Nova Roma, The Long Dark, and Barbie Horse Trails.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party invites players into a colorful, music-filled adventure with Gabby and her friends. Explore iconic rooms, enjoy playful mini-games, and celebrate creativity and teamwork in a family-friendly party experience.

Coming Soon

South of Midnight (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 18

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

South of Midnight is an action adventure from Compulsion Games. Explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures of the Deep South in this modern folktale while learning to weave an ancient power to surmount obstacles and face the pain haunting your hometown.

The Alters (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 18

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

The Alters is a sci-fi survival game where you play as Jan, stranded on a hostile planet. Create alternate versions of yourself, each shaped by different life choices, to survive, gather resources, and navigate deep moral dilemmas. Your past becomes your crew in this unique sci-fi survival.

Disco Elysium (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 19

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is a groundbreaking role-playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 24

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, are brought together by the hand of fate… or perhaps something more sinister. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes.

Absolum (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 25

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Absolum combines top-of-the-class beat ’em Up action with modern roguelite elements in a beautifully handcrafted setting. Embark on a perilous quest to free the world of Talamh from the tyranny of Sun King Azra and experience all the vibes of the fantasy arcade hits of the past.

Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! As the once-great Roman Empire falls into decadence and decay, you lead citizens in search of new lands hoping to build Nova Roma. Starting from a humble village, you must appease the gods with grand temples, sate your citizens’ needs, and build a society that will be the envy of the world.

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies — only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard marks a bold new chapter for the Resident Evil series. Set in rural America, players experience intense first-person survival horror, blending tense exploration, a terrifying atmosphere, and close-up encounters that return the franchise to its roots.

Barbie Horse Trails (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Adventure awaits in Barbie Horse Trails, an open-world experience set in scenic Canterbury Trails Park. Gallop across wildflower fields, snap photos, dig up treasures, unlock collectibles, and help bring new life to the park alongside your trusted horse, Lucky.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)- April 2

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 combines stylish turn‑based strategy with real‑time action in a Belle Époque‑inspired French fantasy world. After winning the 2025 Game of the Year, the adventure expanded with the whimsical Verso’s Drafts update, offering new challenges and fan‑requested features to this unforgettable journey.

Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Dive into a classic RPG with Final Fantasy IV. The Kingdom of Baron begins to attack the surrounding countries. Cecil the dark knight joins forces with Kain the dragoon, Rosa the white mage, Rydia the summoner, and more to fight against Baron.

In Case You Missed It

Minishoot’ Adventures (Console, Cloud, Handheld, and PC) – March 3

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Fly into a charming, handcrafted world and live an adventure that mixes up open exploration with crispy twin-stick shooter action. Fight your way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves, improve your ship and overcome the dungeons’ bosses to rescue your friends!

Game Updates

Valorant (PC and Console) – March 18

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Valorant is releasing a new Agent! Game Pass subscribers now have access to all agents with Game Pass Benefits. Valorant’s new Croatian Controller Miks amplifies the vibes, equalizes the playing field, and always keeps your team on the right tempo using a kit of team-enhancing and enemy-disrupting abilities.

Sea of Thieves: Season 19 (Console and PC) – March 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Season 19 of Sea of Thieves unfolds across three Acts, introducing improved Hourglass PvP battles, new limited-time events for earning and spending Doubloons, and large-scale multi-ship faction clashes, alongside fresh cosmetics, achievements, and 100 levels of Seasonal Renown.

In-Game Benefits

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Console) – Available now

Battleworn Secret Service Pack

Gear up and stand your ground with the Battleworn Secret Service Pack! This pack includes one Secret Service Outfit, one rare quality emote, and one exotic M4A1 weapon skin.

Skate. (Console, Game Pass Ultimate only) – Available now

Supercharge Pack

Drop in to San Vansterdam with 30 new items in the Supercharge Pack and show off your skate style. This pack includes: three Decks, two sets of Trucks, two sets of Wheels, eight Stickers, seven Icons, and eight Titles.

Leaving March 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Peppa Pig World Adventures (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Mad Streets (Cloud, Console, PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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