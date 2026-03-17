Absolum Launches March 25 for Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass - News

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Publisher Dotemu and developers Guard Crush Games and Supamonks have announced the Absolum will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on March 25.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2025.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Magic has been banned, but the resistance rises on Xbox! Defy Sun King Azra and his ruthless Crimson Order. Master the arts of combat, unlock powerful magical abilities, and team up with friends in co-op to restore magic to the world of Talamh.

Absolum blends arcade-like melee combat with spells, counters, and upgradable abilities. Choose from four uniquely powerful fighters and embark on a grand, high-stakes quest across beautifully hand-crafted stages.

With its fast-paced beat ’em up action and endless roguelite replayability, Absolum challenges you with multiple paths to explore and unpredictable encounters for a new experience each time you play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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