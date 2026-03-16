WWE 2K26 Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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Resident Evil Requiem has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 14, 2026.

There were multiple new releases on the charts this week with WWE 2K26 leading the way debuting in third place. 76 percent of sales were on PS5, 16 percent on Xbox Series X, and eight percent on Switch 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection debuted in sixth place with 50 percent of sales on Switch 2, 45 percent on PS5, and four percent on Xbox Series X.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake debuted in 10th place with 80 percent of sales on PS5, 13 percent on Switch 2, and seven percent on Xbox Series X.

John Carpenters Tox Commando debuted in 21st place with 81 percent of sales on PS5 and 22 percent on Xbox Series X.

Mario Kart World is up one spot to second place, Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to fourth place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down one spot to fifth place.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition dropped two spots to seventh place and Resident Evil 3 is down one spot to eighth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is down one spot to ninth place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Resident Evil Requiem Mario Kart World WWE 2K26 - NEW Pokémon Pokopia Pokémon Legends: Z-A Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - NEW Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition Resident Evil 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - NEW

Previous week - Week 10, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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