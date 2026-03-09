Pokémon Pokopia Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Requiem has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 7, 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia debuted in second place. The Game Business' Christopher Dring did state on social media the game was "seriously undersupplied" at retail in the UK that it did not even sale half of what Pokémon Legends: Z-A sold.

Mario Kart World is down one spot to third place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up two spots to fourth place.

A number of other Resident Evil titles were in the top 10 with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition in fifth place, Resident Evil 3 in seventh place, Resident Evil 2 in ninth place, and Resident Evil Generation Pack in 10th place.

Monster Hunter Wilds is up four spots to sixth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up five spots to eighth place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia - NEW Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition Monster Hunter Wilds Resident Evil 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil Generation Pack

