Resident Evil Requiem Sales Top 6 Million Units - Sales

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Capcom announced Resident Evil Requiem has sold over six million units worldwide. This makes it the fastest-selling title in the series.

This figure is up from five million units sold as of March 4, 2026.

"Capcom today announced that worldwide sales of Resident Evil Requiem, released on February 27, 2026, now exceed 6 million units, which is the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone," reads the press release from Capcom.

"Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which offers photorealistic visuals and a deep sense of immersion. Players can enjoy the elevated essence of the survival horror experience by the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action, made possible by two protagonists. Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer.

"In addition, the Resident Evil series will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 22, 2026. Capcom is readying various plans for this anniversary to delight series fans, such as a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, and orchestral concerts in Japan, the US, and Europe.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Resident Evil Requiem released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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