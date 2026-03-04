Resident Evil Requiem Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Resident Evil Requiem has sold over five million units since it released on February 27 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Capcom today announced that worldwide sales of Resident Evil Requiem, released on February 27, 2026, surpassed 5 million units," said Capcom.

"Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. The title successfully elevated the essence of survival horror by heightening the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action. Resident Evil Requiem was developed using RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary game engine, which allowed the company to deliver visuals in photorealistic detail, including the characters’ skin, teary eyes, and flowing hair, as well as the translucency of light. In addition, the title offers a new game experience for a broad fanbase through multiple difficulty settings that accommodate everyone from newcomers to experienced players, as well as allowing players to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives in real-time to suit each player’s individual play styles.

"Also, prior to its release, the title garnered significant acclaim from fans around the world, including at Gamescom 2025, Europe’s largest gaming trade show held in August of last year, where it received four awards, such as Most Epic, which is presented to the game that delivers the most breath-taking, awe-inspiring experience.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

