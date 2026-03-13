Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher and developer Stormind Games have announced Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sometimes, seeking the truth means losing yourself.

Thirteen months after six young girls vanished in Sicily, a new clue reopens the nightmare.

When a mysterious recording rekindles the hope that her daughter might still be alive, Susan, against all reason, decides to go to the place where everything seems to have begun: a decaying noble residence isolated on the slopes of Mount Etna and once owned by the Ashmann family.

What starts as a desperate search soon becomes a journey into terror, where family secrets, memory, and obsession intertwine. Susan finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of relentless stalkers, hidden symbols, and supernatural phenomena. As reality fractures and dark powers rise, every step brings her closer to the truth… and to a terror older than herself.

Created to captivate both newcomers and longtime fans of the Remothered saga, Red Nun’s Legacy blends classic survival horror, stealth, and psychological horror, introducing new mechanics centered on perception, hypnosis, and environmental manipulation.

Survive Horrific Stalkers

Challenge your survival instinct to get away from murderous enemies, hide and evade the deadly stalkers hunting you down, and fight back in critical moments.

A Homage to Old-School Horror

Feel the atmosphere of this heartfelt love letter to 3rd person survival horrors of the past.

Hypnosis Powers

Read objects to reveal forgotten memories, expose concealed passages, and reshape your understanding of the environment.

Explore a Richly Detailed Environment

Find clues and key items, and solve puzzles to access new areas and progress to the final revelation.

Uncover the Secrets of the Cristo Morente

Learn the forgotten story of the convent, the cradle where the myth of the Red Nun began.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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