Roguelike Action Platformer SlashZero Announced for PS5 and PC - News

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Publisher Skystone Games and developer Streetlamp Studio have announced 3D anime-style roguelike action platformer, SlashZero, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"With SlashZero, we wanted to push the boundaries of the side-scrolling roguelite," said Streetlamp Studio producer Jun. "By investing in high-quality 3D animation and in-game performance with a simultaneous PC and console launch, we’re delivering a prestige experience that rewards skill with a visual spectacle."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SlashZero is a 3D anime-style roguelike action platformer. In this game, you can unleash flashy moves, dive into thrilling combat and customize endless builds to suit your playstyle. Fight, power up, collect items and uncover the hidden truth beneath this stunning cyberpunk world!

Fast-Paced, Smooth Action

Master rich movesets and in-depth combat combos featuring signature aerial strings. Dash, vault, and fight across multi-layered maps for smooth, parkour-style action!

Thrilling Combat

Feel every strike with precise hit feedback. Diverse level designs keep every battle fresh and challenging. Dominate foes by blending acrobatic finesse with tactical combat strategy to claim victory!

Diverse Multi-Dimensional Builds

Try out different Timehackers and find the combat playstyle that suits you best.

Customize hundreds of builds by wielding Authority Keys, collecting Authority Blessings and arranging Authority Codes.

Additionally, you can gather intelligence in the Chamber of Secrets and earn supplies for meta progression.

Cross Shattered Timelines to Save the World

As the Lord of the Void—HIEROS descends, Authority Keys emerge. The scattered Keys of Causality give rise to the Null Void and the Timehackers, a resistance force formed to stand against HIEROS.

As a member of the Timehackers, you’ll leap across divergent timelines, seek out the uncorrupted Authority Keys, unlock unimaginable power, track down HIEROS, defeat him, and save the world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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