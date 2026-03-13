The 7th Guest Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Vertigo Games and developer Exkee announced The 7th Guest Remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The iconic game The 7th Guest has been brought back to life with modern technology, delivering an atmospheric story like no other.

Six guests have been welcomed to a foreboding mansion, but something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker Henry Stauf lurks in the shadows, and a dark power hangs over the house, shrouded in mystery. Who is the seventh guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale?

As you explore the eerie mansion, the puzzles grow increasingly challenging, with dangers lurking around every corner. Every shadow, distant creak, and flicker of light builds tension as the house slowly reveals its secrets.

The 7th Guest is the ultimate mystery adventure for players who love mind-bending puzzles, haunting exploration, and a chilling story.

Cinematic Storytelling Through Volumetric Video

Step inside the story. Using cutting-edge, newly recorded volumetric video, live-action performances are captured in full 3D, placing you directly inside Henry Stauf’s mansion at the heart of the mystery. Real actors appear within the world itself, making every encounter feel immediate and unsettling.

Unique Mind-Bending Puzzle Gameplay

The equally beloved and feared haunted mansion comes alive around you with high-end visuals and carefully redesigned, all-new handcrafted puzzles. Every puzzle is woven into the story and rooted in the mansion’s lore, with recognizable elements that pay homage to the original.

Dynamic Environments

The haunted mansion shifts and transforms around you through high-end visuals and clever optical illusions. Investigate every creepy nook and cranny. Unlock new rooms, uncover hidden secrets, and keep your wits about you as the horrors within begin to close in.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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