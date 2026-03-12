Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster Out Now for Xbox Series and PC - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Cattle Call have announced Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $39.99. It has a launch discount price of 20 percent off.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

Square Enix also announced the Bravely series has sold over four million units worldwide.

"The Bravely series has now passed 4 million copies sold worldwide!" said Square Enix. "Thank you to everyone who took a Brave step joining the adventures. It means a lot to see so many people choose to Default with us. Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster is out on Xbox and Steam today."

View the Xbox Series and PC release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bravely Default, the incredible first installment in the Bravely series returns, remastered in high definition.

Relive the tale of the warriors of light on their quest to awaken the crystals. Enjoy strategic battles featuring the unique Brave and Default commands and over 20 different jobs. Plus modern gameplay enhancements and all-new minigames!

The story of light and shadow that never fades is reborn.

Story

Make for the distant land of Luxendarc as a warrior of light.

Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness.

They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Battle

Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles.

What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves.

Enhancements

Enjoy your adventure with upgraded features.

Based on the original version, this remaster features high-definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, ability to fast forward event scenes, and other modern conveniences. Networking features from the original version have been retooled for modern networks. Two types of minigames are also newly added.

*Certain graphics from the original version have been altered for this version.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles