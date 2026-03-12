All Games With Loot Boxes in Europe to be Rated PEGI 16 at Minimum - News

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has updated its age rating criteria.

Video games that have "paid random items," also known as loot boxes, will have a default rating of PEGI 16 and in some cases they can be PEGI 18.

Games with time-limited or quantity-limited paid content will be given a minimum rating of PEGI 12, while games with NFTs or blockchain-related mechanisms will be rated PEGI 18.

If a game has mechanisms that reward returning to the game like daily quests will get a minimum rating of PEGI7. If it punishes players for not returning they will be rated at least PEGI 12. Any game that has unrestricted communication features like no ability to block or report, they will be rated PEGI 18.

This will affect some long running video game series like EA Sports FC. The franchise has been rated PEGI 3, however, with the new age rating criteria the next entry will be given a rating of PEGI 16.

"It was incredibly useful to learn from the experiences of our colleagues in Germany," said PEGI Director Dirk Bosmans. "We are confident that these ambitious updates to PEGI's classification criteria will provide parents and players with more useful and transparent advice that better reflects the overall experience that players can expect from the video games they play."

USK Managing Director Elisabeth Secker added, "We are happy to find ourselves once again aligned with PEGI in addressing online interaction risks as soon as these changes are coming into effect. For us, it has been a useful and successful change: at least one of the new USK criteria has been applied to approximately 30% of all games that were submitted since we updated our system. Around 1 in 3 of those games have been given a higher age rating as a result. The effect of the changes was visible and impactful."

PEGI Council chair Beate Våje stated, "With the updated set of age rating criteria, PEGI aims to make parents aware that certain features in games should be carefully assessed, and that parental tools can be a very helpful assistant when doing that."

