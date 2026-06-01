007 First Light Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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007 First Light debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 30, 2026. It had the second biggest physical launch of the year, only behind Resident Evil Requiem.

There was one other new release in the top 40 this week with The Disney Afternoon Collection debuting in 34th place.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dropped one spot to second place, while Resident Evil Requiem is up one spot to third place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Mortal Kombat X re-entered the charts in fourth and eighth places, respectively.

Pokémon Pokopia is up one spot to sixth place, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is down three spots to sixth place, and Mario Kart World is up one spot to seventh place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remained in ninth place and Forza Horizon 6 fell eight spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

007 First Light - NEW LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil Requiem Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Pokémon Pokopia Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Mario Kart World Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Forza Horizon 6

Previous week - Week 21, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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