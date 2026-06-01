Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, LEGO Batman, and Forza Horizon 6 Debut on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2026, according to SELL.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight debuted in second place and Forza Horizon 6 debuted in fourth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fell two spots to third place and Mario Kart World dropped from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 6 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Sega Mega Drive Classics Previous week - Week 20, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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