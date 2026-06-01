Pragmata, Tomodachi Life, and Saros Debut on the Canadian Charts for April 2026 - Sales

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by, posted 17 hours ago

Pragmata has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for April 2026, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 for the month with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in second place and Saros in fourth place.

Starfield and Diablo IV returned to the top 10 this month in third and fifth places, respectively.

MLB: The Show 26 dropped four spots to sixth place and Resident Evil Requiem fell six spots to seventh place. Pokémon Pokopia is down three spots to eighth place, Minecraft is up one spot to ninth place, and Call of Duty Black Ops 7 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Pragmata - NEW Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream* - NEW Starfield Saros - NEW Diablo IV MLB: The Show 26 Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia* Minecraft Call of Duty Black Ops 7

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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