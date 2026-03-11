Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Natsume has announced Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"We are excited to show off more of the new features of Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea over the coming months," said Natsume president Hiro Maekawa. "We have special pre-order bonuses and editions planned that Harvest Moon fans and newcomers alike will love adding to their collections. Stay tuned to learn more about the mysterious Guardian Spirits of Teradea, new gameplay mechanics, and more!"

Read details on the game below:

The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village where you were raised, wild wolves appear at night. There are even rumors of a large guardian wolf that rules them all…but you and your best friend are about to change that!

Throwing caution to the wind, you’ll set out on a mission to tame those wolves and end up unlocking a journey far greater than you imagined. Help the Guardian Spirits to revive and revitalize Teradea! Visit the port village of Tidewind to uncover what’s causing the storms there. Trek to the mining village of Quarrytop to get to the bottom of the mystery of the earthquakes that are happening. Then, stay in the once-thriving town and cultural center of Maplehill to revive its fading light and community.

Between your travels, tend your farm, raise animals, harvest crops, and build a life for yourself. Guided by the Harvest Goddess and aided by the friends you’ll make in each of the villages, you’ll find new ways to grow, explore, and lend a hand wherever it’s needed. As friendships deepen and the seasons pass, the truth behind the mist will slowly come into focus. With the support of those you’ve helped—and those who stand beside you—you may discover a way to lift the veil from the Forest of Echoes and let Teradea flourish once more!

Ten New Love Interests

Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

New Exploration Abilities

Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources.

Animal Companion System

Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory.

Untamed Wilderness

Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don’t let yourself get caught, or you’ll lose items you’ve collected and end up back at your farm!

Island Life

Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won’t find on the mainland.

Make Everyone Happilia

Help villagers and contribute to the development of Teradea to gain Happilia!

