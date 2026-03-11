Console Archives Sonic Wings Special Launches Tomorrow for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Sonic Wings Special will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on March 12 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

The game originally released for the PlayStation 1 and Sega Saturn in 1996.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

12 aero fighters and 24 fighter jets—unite now!

Sonic Wings Special was released by Video System in 1996 for a 32-bit home console.

In this shooting game, a diverse group of fighter pilots from around the world battle to stop a coup staged by an evil organization.

The game features a multi-ending system where the story route changes based on the player’s choices. Choose your ultimate partner and fight to restore world peace!

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

