Falcom to Announce final Trails Game During 50th Anniversary

Falcom celebrated its 45th anniversary this week and president Toshihiro Kondo in an interview with Weekly Famitsu discussed the Trails series, Ys series, Dragon Slayer Project, and Kyoto Xanadu.

The company plans to announced the final entry in the Trails series during the company’s 50th anniversary in 2031 with plans to release in 2032.

The plot for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon II is finished and the overall ending of the series has been decided. The Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter theme song "Silver Will, Golden Wings" is finished.

Development on a new Ys game has recently started. Adol might be the oldest he has ever been.

Kondo would not say if the recently announced Dragon Slayer Project is a new game or a remake. He told people to wait for future announcements.

The president assures people that Kyoto Xanadu, which has shifted to 2D action, is a fun game. It will have four difficulty options.

