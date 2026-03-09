EA Lays Off Staff at Battlefield Studios - News

Electronic Arts has laid off employees across its Battlefield teams, which includes Criterion, Dice, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studios. This is according to a report from IGN.

Staff are being told the layoffs are part of a "realignment" across the Battlefield studios as the teams continue to support Battlefield 6. All four studios will remain open, however, layoffs appear to be impacting people at a variety of teams.

Battlefield 6 set a franchise record with over seven million units sold in three days. During the launch weekend there were over 172 million matches played online and over 15 million hours watched on streaming services. The game was also the best-selling shooter of 2025, according to EA.

Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10, 2025.

