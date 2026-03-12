MARVEL MaXimum Collection Launches March 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Limited Run Games has announced MARVEL MaXimum Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 27 as digital release.

The physical edition will release at a later date with pre-order available on Limited Run Games from March 27 to May 24.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Featuring six classic titles from the Arcade, 8-bit, and 16-bit consoles, MARVEL MaXimum Collection includes a host of fan favorites, each evoking the endless spirit, imagination, and non-stop action that made the originals so beloved for a generation of gamers.

MARVEL MaXimum Collection represents a comprehensive gathering of Marvel’s early gaming legacy, reborn for a modern gaming audience.

More than a mere game, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is one for the True Believers, a Super Hero-sized helping of history, taking gamers on a comprehensive tour of Marvel’s gaming legacy. Spanning multiple genres and a multitude of the world’s greatest heroes, gamers can experience every pixelated punch, web-swing, and optic blast across multiple platforms. Refusing to play favorites, MARVEL MaXimum Collection doesn’t just feature one version of a particular game; here, every major console and arcade iteration is included! Whether you grew up with a controller in your hand or a roll of quarters in your pocket, the MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the ultimate collection of comic book classics!

Included Games

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)

The definitive mutant beat ’em up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to six players. Choose your favorite X-Man and take on Magneto’s army with the ultimate team-up experience.

Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive, Nintendo Entertainment System)

Take control of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision as you experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo Entertainment System, SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive)

Based on the iconic comic crossover, gamers take to the streets of New York City battling hordes of nefarious bad guys, all to the sound of a rockin’ 16-bit soundtrack! Switch between the rich color palette of the Super Nintendo version, or dive in and enjoy the Genesis / Mega Drive version’s gritty vibe. Whatever you choose, carnage is guaranteed!

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo Entertainment, SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive)

The superlative symbiote sequel! Go solo or team up in two-player cooperative play to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage’s offspring.

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo Entertainment System, SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive, Game Boy, Game Gear)

Navigate Arcade’s deadly “Murderworld.” This collection includes the handheld versions of the game, offering a fascinating look at Marvel’s history of on-the-go gaming.

Silver Surfer (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Test your Super Hero skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters to ever grace a console! Featuring one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history, this is a shooter that’s tough to master and tougher to put down!

Additional Features

Archives

Dive into a digital archive featuring high-resolution scans of original box art, instruction manuals, and vintage advertisements.

Music Player

Kick back and listen to the iconic chip-tune scores from every version of every game in the collection.

Rewind and Save States

Finally conquer the “Deadly Walls” of Silver Surfer or the boss gauntlets of Arcade’s Revenge with the ability to rewind gameplay and save anywhere.

Display Options

Play with crisp, modern pixels or recreate the Saturday morning experience with CRT and scanline filters.

Rollback netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game.

Museum.

Cheat menus.

