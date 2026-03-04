eFootball Kick-Off! Launches June 3 for Switch 2 - News

Konami announced eFootball Kick-Off! will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide on June 3. A game-key card physical edition will also be available in Japan for 3,850 yen.

Originally known as PES, the ultimate soccer action game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Experience the excitement of every goal—solo or with everyone! Begin your soccer journey with eFootball Kick-Off!

Experience the Electrifying Action of Football From Around the World!

Solo Thrills: World Tour – Build an original team and enter tournaments around the world! Take your one-of-a-kind dream team to the very top!

– Build an original team and enter tournaments around the world! Take your one-of-a-kind dream team to the very top! Quick Match – Jump right into an action-packed match with friends or family using real national teams and clubs!

– Jump right into an action-packed match with friends or family using real national teams and clubs! Great Excitement Every Four Years: International Cup – Take on the world’s greatest football tournament! Play as your favorite national team and claim the world crown! (International Cup mode will be made available at no additional cost in a post-release update.)

Experience the Joy of Scoring Goals, Even if You’re New to Football Games!

Six-a-Side Football – Fast-paced matches with more action and more goals!

– Fast-paced matches with more action and more goals! On-Pitch Dialogue / Easy Controls – Get advice while you play with the On-Pitch Dialogue feature, and use Easy Controls that help you score by slowing things down when it’s time to shoot.

– Get advice while you play with the On-Pitch Dialogue feature, and use Easy Controls that help you score by slowing things down when it’s time to shoot. Rank-Based System – Intuitively learn the skills needed to win matches!

Thrilling Action With Wide-Ranging Playing Styles!

Solo Kick-Off – Tons of excitement at or away from home.

– Tons of excitement at or away from home. Multiplayer Kick-Off – Loads of fun with friends or family!

Supports GameShare (Local Play)!

If one player owns the game, up to three other players can join in!

