NieR: Automata Ships Over 10 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 92 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The figure is up from nine million units in December 2024, eight million units in February 2024, 7.5 million units in April 2023. It had also reached 7 million units in November 2022, 6.5 million units in June 2022, six million units in June 2021, 5.5 million units in February 2021, five million units in December 2020, 4.5 million units in March 2020, and four million units in May 2019.

NieR: Automata is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles