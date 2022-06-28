By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
NieR: Automata Ships Over 6.5 Million Units Worldwide

NieR: Automata Ships Over 6.5 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 282 Views

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over 6.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. 

The last milestone that was announced for the game was six million units in June 2021. It had also reached 5.5 million units sold in February 2021, five million units in December 2020, 4.5 million units in March 2020, and four million units in May 2019. 

Square Enix also announced today NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Soonerman (1 hour ago)

This is SEs best game ever tied possibly with Chrono Trigger.

  • +1
Leynos (33 minutes ago)

One of the best games ever. Deserves so much more but glad it's a big success regardless.

  • 0
No_Name_Needed (1 hour ago)

I'm still hoping for a next gen upgrade, come on SE make it happen.

  • 0
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Congratulations on a very strong sales that is slowly but steadly growing, a very fine game.

  • 0
Machina (2 hours ago)

Might eventually get to 10 million, thanks to the Switch release and hefty digital sales on other platforms (especially Steam).

  • 0
KrspaceT (2 hours ago)

Let's see the Switch add some millions to 2-B's fame.

  • 0