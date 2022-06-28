NieR: Automata Ships Over 6.5 Million Units Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 282 Views
Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over 6.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
The last milestone that was announced for the game was six million units in June 2021. It had also reached 5.5 million units sold in February 2021, five million units in December 2020, 4.5 million units in March 2020, and four million units in May 2019.
Square Enix also announced today NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 6.
今年の2月に発売 #5周年 を迎えた #ニーアオートマタ の全世界累計出荷＆ダウンロード販売本数が【650万本】を突破いたしました。5年以上もご支援いただき、ありがとうございます。 #NieR #ニーア pic.twitter.com/pmJIphjBKj— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) June 28, 2022
Congratulations on a very strong sales that is slowly but steadly growing, a very fine game.
Might eventually get to 10 million, thanks to the Switch release and hefty digital sales on other platforms (especially Steam).