NieR: Automata Ships Over 7 Million Units Worldwide

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over seven million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
The last milestone that was announced for the game was 6.5 million units in June 2022. It had also reached six million units sold in June 2021, 5.5 million units in February 2021, five million units in December 2020, 4.5 million units in March 2020, and four million units in May 2019.
Square Enix also announced NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has shipped over 1.5 million units.
More than deserved, one of the best games of its generation, and probably Platinum's best game in general.
So, at best, the Switch version sold around 500k copies. Probably less than that.
I'm still hoping for a next-gen update. I probably should give up hope at this point.
Never played this game but god bless them all for doing it just because of the cosplays that bless us every week about it 😌
Best selling game made by Platinum? Prety sure it sold better than every Bayonetta put together, not sure if it sold better than metal gear rising.
Anyway, amazing game.
According to VGC, MGR sold 1.5 million units. Most mainline Metal Gear games didn't make it to 7 million units, let alone a spinoff.
Amazing! The best Platinum Game ever! I hope they do more work together in the near future.