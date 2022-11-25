By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
NieR: Automata Ships Over 7 Million Units Worldwide

NieR: Automata Ships Over 7 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 529 Views

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over seven million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. 

The last milestone that was announced for the game was 6.5 million units in June 2022. It had also reached six million units sold in June 2021, 5.5 million units in February 2021, five million units in December 2020, 4.5 million units in March 2020, and four million units in May 2019. 

Square Enix also announced NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has shipped over 1.5 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Darashiva (1 hour ago)

More than deserved, one of the best games of its generation, and probably Platinum's best game in general.

  • +1
Doctor_MG (1 hour ago)

So, at best, the Switch version sold around 500k copies. Probably less than that.

  • 0
V-r0cK Doctor_MG (1 hour ago)

Well the Switch version is currently on sale during Black Friday so it can get a bit of a boost

  • 0
SanAndreasX (2 hours ago)

Glad to hear this. Platinum is one of my favorite developers.

  • 0
No_Name_Needed (2 hours ago)

I'm still hoping for a next-gen update. I probably should give up hope at this point.

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz (4 hours ago)

Never played this game but god bless them all for doing it just because of the cosplays that bless us every week about it 😌

  • 0
Manlytears (4 hours ago)

Best selling game made by Platinum? Prety sure it sold better than every Bayonetta put together, not sure if it sold better than metal gear rising.
Anyway, amazing game.

  • 0
SanAndreasX Manlytears (2 hours ago)

According to VGC, MGR sold 1.5 million units. Most mainline Metal Gear games didn't make it to 7 million units, let alone a spinoff.

  • +1
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

Amazing! The best Platinum Game ever! I hope they do more work together in the near future.

  • 0