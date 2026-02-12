Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold over five million units.

This figure is up from four million units sold as of November 2025, three million units sold as of May 2025, two million units sold in under two weeks, and one million units sold in 24 hours.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II delivered a standout quarter as the release of the third expansion Mysteria Ecclesiae, combined with marketing, influencers and seasonal promotions converted high demand into strong sales," reads the announcement.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II earned PC Gamer’s Game of the Year and four nominations at The Game Awards. The game is also among the nominees for Foreign Game of the Year at the Swedish Game Awards 2026, the first event of its kind in Sweden. Furthermore, we are happy to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has surpassed 5 million sold copies within its first year of release."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4, 2025.

