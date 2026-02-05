Code Vein II Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 70K - Sales

Code Vein II (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,452 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 25, 2026.

Mario kart World (NS2) is in second place with sales of 12,445 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) remained in third place with sales of 11,605 units. The Switch 1 version remained in fourth place with sales of 9,042 units.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is up from eighth to fifth place place with sales of 6,744 units, while the Switch 2 version remained in seventh place with sales of 5,875 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 6,203 units, while the Switch 1 version is in 10th place with sales of 5,243 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 5,324 units and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 5,289 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 69,586 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,949 units, the Switch 1 sold 10,678 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 525 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Code Vein II (Bandai Namco 01/30/26) – 14,452 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 12,445 (2,805,146) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 9,941 (52,918) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,042 (8,362,221) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 6,744 (1,601,782) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 6,203 (262,314) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 5,875 (1,078,445) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 5,324 (491,424) [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 5,289 (28,717) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 5,243 (313,300)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 69,586 (4,307,086) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,803 (1,172,069) Switch OLED Model – 4,526 (9,431,437) Switch Lite – 4,462 (6,848,650) PlayStation 5 – 3,575 (5,884,066) Switch – 1,690 (20,237,843) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,571 (319,526) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 389 (26,110) Xbox Series S – 119 (340,676) Xbox Series X – 17 (323,943) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,930,217)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

