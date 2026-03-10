Nekome: Nazi Hunter Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 68 Views

by, posted 13 minutes ago

Developer ProbablyMonsters announced the single-player, third-person action game, Nekome: Nazi Hunter, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"I have built my career on narrative-driven projects, and Nekome: Nazi Hunter is one of my favorite and most personal yet," said ProbablyMonsters general manager and game director Jeronimo Barrera. "It’s a story where every design decision supports a single point of view. Nekome: Nazi Hunter tells a story of the Second World War through an intentionally narrow and human lens, grounded in character and consequence. Vano is hunting Nazis. He’s doing more than just punching them in the face, as his every move is a calculated act of revenge that transports players into his world."

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nekome: Nazi Hunter is a single-player, third-person action title set during the Second World War. Directed by Jeronimo Barrera, Nekome: Nazi Hunter is a personal odyssey of revenge where players take on the role of Vano Nastasu, a young Romani man whose family is brutally murdered at the hands of Nazi soldiers. Inspired by grindhouse cinema, the game follows Vano as he turns from hunted to hunter, carving a blood-soaked path across war-torn Europe.

In Nekome: Nazi Hunter, every kill is earned and comes with a price. Vano must use everything in his power to survive as he carves a path through his family’s killers, with each encounter requiring a different approach. Players will scout enemy routes, plan their assaults, and strike with precision in a mix of stealth and brutal up-close combat to enact a symphony of violence that makes every attack personal.

Nekome: Nazi Hunter‘s mission structure asks players to infiltrate enemy compounds and strategize how vengeance will be executed, using cunning, stealth, and the world around them to stack the odds before the true combat begins. From there, players engage in raw, brutal, and bloody close-quarters fighting, using improvised weapons, targeted strikes, and visceral finishing blows to fight strategically. Notoriety and fear systems add another layer to combat, where enemies may panic, hesitate, or flee based on whether players kill with precision or chaos. These systems track players’ brutality and unpredictability, influencing the enemies’ next actions. Every encounter is the player’s chance to craft a brutal masterpiece, and they must decide just how far they’ll go in the pursuit of righteous vengeance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles