Dragon Quest VII Reimagined and Nioh 3 Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 66K

posted 4 hours ago

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 177,653 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 8, 2026.

The Switch 2 version of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined debuted in second place with sales of 160,101 units, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place with sales of 118,798 units.

Nioh 3 (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 40,570 units.

Mario kart World (NS2) fell three spots to fifth place with sales of 10,875 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) dropped two spots to sixth place with sales of 8,302 units, while the Switch 2 version fell four spots to seventh place with sales of 8,089 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is down two spots to eighth place with sales of 5,500 units. Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) fell four spots to ninth place place with sales of 5,029 units. Kirby Air Riders (NS2) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,848 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 65,807 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,130 units, the Switch 1 sold 8,892 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,253 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 177,653 (New) [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 160,101 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 118,798 (New) [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 40,570 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,875 (2,816,021) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,302 (8,370,523) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 8,089 (61,007) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 5,500 (267,814) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 5,029 (1,606,811) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 4,848 (496,272)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 65,807 (4,372,893) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,869 (1,177,938) Switch Lite – 5,240 (6,853,890) PlayStation 5 – 3,784 (5,887,850) Switch – 2,235 (20,240,078) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,477 (321,003) Switch OLED Model – 1,417 (9,432,854) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,049 (27,159) Xbox Series X – 186 (340,862) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,930,239) Xbox Series S – 18 (323,961)

