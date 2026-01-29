Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 72K - Sales

posted 12 minutes ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,428 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 18, 2026.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (NS2) debuted in fifth place with sales of 8,580 units. UN:LOGICAL (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 7,907 units.

Mario kart World (NS2) is in second place with sales of 13,812.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) dropped two spots to third place with sales of 11,605 units. The Switch 1 version remained in fourth place with sales of 10,070 units.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 7,385 units, while the Switch 1 version is in eighth place with sales of 7,385 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 6,313 units, while the Switch 1 version is in 10th place with sales of 5,845 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 72,086 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 17,515 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 9,766 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 693 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) -23,428 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 13,812 (2,792,701) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 11,605 (42,977) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,070 (8,353,179) [SW2] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/22/26) – 8,580 (New) [NSW] UN:LOGICAL (Broccoli, 01/22/26) – 7,907 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 7,496 (1,072,570) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 7,385 (1,595,038) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 6,313 (256,111) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 5,845 (308,057)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 72,086 (4,237,500) Switch Lite – 8,577 (6,844,188) Switch OLED Model – 3,442 (9,426,911) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,524 (1,166,266) Switch – 5,496 (20,236,153) PlayStation 5 – 2,655 (5,880,491) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,587 (317,955) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 631 (25,721) Xbox Series S – 43 (340,557) Xbox Series X – 19 (323,926) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,930,204)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

