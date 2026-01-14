Best Puzzle Game of 2025 - Article

/ 460 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

When you think about it, the essence of every game is problem-solving in one way or another. For the puzzle genre, that's expressed through a series of brainteasers. A challenge is placed at your feet and you're pushed to understand it with limited contextual clues. From industry veterans to relative newbies, familiar franchises to brand-new IPs, 2025 saw a deluge of impressive puzzlers. Among our finalists are not merely well-designed templates based on familiar staples; a couple move the genre forward in interesting directions.

The Shortlist:

Once Upon a Katamari

Blue Prince

Lego Voyagers

Keeper

The Runner-Up:

Lego Voyagers

While not netting the gold medal like its spiritual brother – Lego Bricktales – did in our 2022 list, it's becoming a routine to see a LEGO-themed title reach our final list. Where Voyagers stands out among its puzzle peers is with something I've been requesting more games explore for eons: mandatory two-player co-op. Given the commercial success of It Takes Two and Split Fiction, even with only one player needing to own the game, merging this template with the puzzle genre is a no-brainer.

Although it'd be incorrect to say Voyagers was the very first to this starting line, it still counts as an early adopter, whilst also harnessing the LEGO theme. The way its nuanced moveset is paired with the brand identity makes for one of 2025's most special titles.

The Winner:

Blue Prince

RNG… puzzles? Puzzles… RNG?

"Imagine Myst as a Roguelike" doesn't sound like a crowning endorsement at first glance. It's completely contradictory to what the genres have been about! It used to be simple: fill a space with mental challenges until reaching a conclusion. Now, imagine if a mysterious mansion's architecture is magically rearranged every day. This is the headache young Simon P. Jones must go through to claim the grand inheritance bequeathed by his deceased great uncle; only after discovering the hidden 46th room does he secure the title to Mt. Holly Estate.

Despite the iffy elevator pitch for a genre veteran, Dogubomb's concept immediately clicks when understanding how said randomization is itself central to categorizing hints. An important clue from an hour ago won't connect until the corresponding room becomes an option in your room blueprint deck (so to speak). Thanks to smart design and a clear vision for this world, Blue Prince squeezed the most out of its innovative concept through stellar execution. That's why it's been a strong competitor in GotY discussions, nevermind Best Puzzle Game.

More Articles