Mario Tennis Fever Overview Trailer Released

Nintendo released the overview trailer for Mario Tennis Fever.

Mario Tennis Fever will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hit the court for explosive action in the latest Mario Tennis game!

Join Mario and friends for over-the-top tennis mayhem! Use topspins, slices, lobs, and other familiar shots—along with other fancy footwork and new defensive maneuvers—to outpace your opponents on the court. Keep a rally going, build up your Fever Gauge, and unleash powerful Fever Shots that can be augmented with special effects by equipping Fever Rackets!

Freeze the court with the Ice Racket, summon mushrooms that shrink opponents with the Mini Mushroom Racket, duplicate yourself with the Shadow Racket, and more. Mix and match 30 different Fever Rackets with 38 playable characters, the most in series history, to find a strategy that works for you.

Serve Up Casual or Competitive Play in a Variety of Game Modes

Get play-by-play commentary from a Talking Flower in Tournament mode, test your skills and complete various objectives in Trial Towers mode, or take on matches with unexpected rules—and even some Wonder Effects—in Mix it Up mode. Hop online* for casual bouts with customizable rules with an Online Room or go for glory in competitive Ranked Matches. You can even gently swing your Joy-Con™ 2 controller like a racket for a more authentic experience in Swing Mode.

Experience a story in which Mario and friends, encountering monsters on a remote island, find themselves transformed into babies! Help them relearn their tennis skills and defeat the monsters to return to normal in Adventure mode.

