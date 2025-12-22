Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Ships Over 1 Million Units - Sales

Konami announced Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 has shipped over one million units as of December 18, 2025. The figure includes digital sales.

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 released in Japan on July 18, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It is currently 50 percent off until January 22, 2026.

The series as a whole shipped 100,000 units last quarter, to bring total shipments to 26.20 million.

