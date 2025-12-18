Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Sales Top 6 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 2,147 Views
Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games has sold over a combined six million units worldwide.
This figure is up from five million units in March 2025, three million units in September 2023, and two million units in May 2023.
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.
"The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 6 million copies worldwide," said Square Enix. "Thank you for all your support, kupo!"
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Doesn't mean much when you can also buy each title individually. Wonder what each title breakdown is along with the entire package bundle.
I wonder if you buy the bundle, does that count as one unit or 6?
same here, more detail would be nice, if its 6 million collection that is crazy good numbers, either way proves we need a turned based FF
From what I can ascertain from the article, it encompasses the entire "Remaster Collection" which was a single packaged unit.
It’s 6m sales of the remaster series. I’m pretty sure that means it’s counting every individual game within the series.
Yes. And I have to imagine VI is the best-selling with over 2 million of those 6 million easily.