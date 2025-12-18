By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Sales Top 6 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 2,147 Views

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games has sold over a combined six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units in March 2025, three million units in September 2023, and two million units in May 2023.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy IFinal Fantasy IIFinal Fantasy IIIFinal Fantasy IVFinal Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

"The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 6 million copies worldwide," said Square Enix. "Thank you for all your support, kupo!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


10 Comments
Ashadelo (3 days ago)

Doesn't mean much when you can also buy each title individually. Wonder what each title breakdown is along with the entire package bundle.

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 Ashadelo (3 days ago)

I wonder if you buy the bundle, does that count as one unit or 6?

  • 0
2zosteven rapsuperstar31 (3 days ago)

same here, more detail would be nice, if its 6 million collection that is crazy good numbers, either way proves we need a turned based FF

  • +1
Pemalite rapsuperstar31 (2 days ago)

From what I can ascertain from the article, it encompasses the entire "Remaster Collection" which was a single packaged unit.

  • 0
2zosteven Pemalite (2 days ago)

amazing if 6million collections sold

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown Pemalite (1 day ago)

It’s 6m sales of the remaster series. I’m pretty sure that means it’s counting every individual game within the series.

  • +2
Wman1996 DekutheEvilClown (1 day ago)

Yes. And I have to imagine VI is the best-selling with over 2 million of those 6 million easily.

  • 0
JackHandy Wman1996 (16 hours ago)

Six is objectively the best FF on SNES, imo. The presentation alone was insane.

  • 0
Pemalite JackHandy (14 hours ago)

I personally thought Breath of Fire 2 and Lufia 2 to be better games than Final Fantasy 6 on the SNES back in the day.

  • 0
JackHandy Pemalite (2 hours ago)

I have Chrono Trigger above them all, myself. But out of the SNES FF games, I think six was the best.

  • 0