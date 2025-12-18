Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Sales Top 6 Million Units - News

by, posted 3 days ago

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games has sold over a combined six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units in March 2025, three million units in September 2023, and two million units in May 2023.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

"The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 6 million copies worldwide," said Square Enix. "Thank you for all your support, kupo!"

