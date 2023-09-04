Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

/ 377 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games has sold over a combined three million units worldwide. This figure is up from two million units in May 2023.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

"A victory fanfare awaits!" reads a tweet from the official Final Fantasy Twitter account. "The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has now reached 3 million copies sold across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile! Thank you so much for your support and for sharing this EXP with us."

A victory fanfare awaits!



The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has now reached 3 million copies sold across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile!



Thank you so much for your support and for sharing this EXP with us. pic.twitter.com/crBF2gXlcA — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) September 5, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles