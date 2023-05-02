Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Ships Over 2 Million Units - News

/ 422 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has shipped over two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

"We're delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold over two million copies of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile! Thank you all for joining us," announced Square Enix via Twitter. "If you haven't, then now is the perfect time."

We're delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold over two million copies of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile!



Thank you all for joining us. If you haven't, then now is the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/ePvuEMa6mR — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 2, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles