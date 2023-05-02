By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Ships Over 2 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 422 Views

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has shipped over two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy IFinal Fantasy IIFinal Fantasy IIIFinal Fantasy IVFinal Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

"We're delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold over two million copies of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile! Thank you all for joining us," announced Square Enix via Twitter. "If you haven't, then now is the perfect time."

1 Comments
SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

Can't believe 100$ SNES roms sold this much

  • -1