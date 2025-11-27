Nintendo to Acquire Bandai Namco Studios Singapore - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it has signed an agreement to acquire developer Bandai Namco Studios Singapore from Bandai Namco. The deal is expected to close on April 1, 2026.

The studio will become a subsidiary of Nintendo and be renamed to Nintendo Studios Singapore.

"[Bandai Namco Studios Singapore] was established as one of Bandai Namco Group's overseas bases and is a development company with strong expertise in creating in-game art assets," reads the press release from Nintendo. "It has contributed to the development of Nintendo titles, including the Splatoon series, and has an ongoing business relationship with Nintendo.

"Considering this business record, Nintendo has made the decision to acquire shares in [Bandai Namco Studios Singapore] to strengthen the development structure of the Nintendo Group.

"Subject to the satisfaction of all relevant customary conditions for transactions of this nature, Nintendo plans to acquire 80% of [Bandai Namco Studios Singapore] shares on April 1, 2026. The remaining shares will be acquired after a certain period, once the subsidiary’s operations have stabilized."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles