Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Free Update Launches November 27

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have announced a free update for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will release on November 27.

The update adds two new weapons, a new Sync Strike for Zelda and Calamo, and more.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

