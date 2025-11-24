Skate Story Launches on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Day One - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sam Eng announced the skateboarding adventure game, Skate Story, will launch day one on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Skate Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on December 8.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it—and you shall be freed.

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savor the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip.

Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide.

All you need is your skateboard.

Hypnotic Beats for Demonic Streets

Cruise through The Underworld to a psychedelic soundtrack by enigmatic New York artist Blood Cultures, and additional tracks by John Fio.

Stylish Street Skating Adventure

Skate through nine layers of The Underworld. Cruise through streets and surreal landscapes full of waxed ledges, unholy gaps, and tortured demons. Push your way through precarious paths and shred freeform skate spots. Discover and create your own challenges as you explore the world and master your board.

Succumb To The Beauty of The Board

Sell your soul for decks, wheels, and trucks to keep your skating fresh. Over 70 skate tricks to progress and improve. Complete skate trials to level up, learn new tricks, and get new gear. Destroy vicious demons with your 360 flip… or at least impress them.

