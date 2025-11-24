Paper Mario Inspired Escape from Ever After Launches January 23, 2026 - News

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Sleepy Castle Studio announced the Paper Mario inspired adventure RPG, Escape from Ever After, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 23, 2026.

Escape from Ever After is an adventure RPG inspired by the classic Paper Mario games, where fairytale and storybook heroes must fight back against capitalism. Dive into storybook worlds packed to the brim with colorful characters and captivating locales, face off against hordes of wacky enemies in snappy turn-based gameplay, and climb the corporate ladder to take down the greedy Ever After Inc. from the inside!

Features:

Fight in a fun, fast-paced battle system that rewards experimentation and strategy.

Build and customize your party—every character has unique skills that can be equipped and upgraded throughout your journey.

Engage in office banter, help your storybook coworkers, and decorate your office as you climb the corporate ladder.

Explore vast storybook worlds brimming with sidequests, treasures, and secrets.

Stories within stories: experience a charming and lively narrative where the rules are constantly changing.

A jazzy, big-band soundtrack that keeps the energy pumping throughout!

