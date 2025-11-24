Palworld Home Sweet Home Update Launches December 17 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Pocketpair announced the Home Sweet Home update for Palworld will launch on December 17.

View the Home Sweet Home update trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

ULTRAKILL Collaboration: Get Ready for the Arrival of the Blood-Fueled V1 and V2 on the Palpagos Islands!

Get ready for a long-awaited collaboration with the hit retro first-person shooter ULTRAKILL, published by New Blood Interactive!

Player skins that allow you to become ULTRAKILL‘s protagonist, the blood-fueled V1, as well as its successor V2, will be available with the “Home Sweet Home” update. The newly released trailer showcases V1 spreading its iconic wings, performing stylish revolver techniques, and even executing the signature coin-shooting move.

Get ready to experience unprecedented high-speed combat on the Palpagos Islands!

Home Sweet Home: Base Building Evolves with Material Recoloring!

As the update’s name suggests, we’re adding new features that make it even easier to turn your base into a cozy, personalized home. The new color-customization option lets you recolor building materials to match your personal style.

With additional creative elements also being added, you can build bases that are more detailed and full of personality than ever before.

Palworld is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

