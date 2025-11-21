Tactical Extraction Shooter PUBG: Black Budget Announced for PC - News

/ 556 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher KRAFTON and developer PUBG Studios have announced first-person tactical extraction shooter, PUBG: Black Budget, for PC via Steam.

Closed alpha tests will run from December 12 to 14 and December 19 to 21 in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read details on the game below:

PUBG: Black Budget is an extraction shooter built around tension, survival, and the unknown. Join a classified operation and uncover the secrets of a mysterious island trapped in a time loop – and the longer you stay, the harder it is to make it out alive.

About PUBG: Black Budget

Designed as an FPP-first experience, PUBG: Black Budget is a tactical extraction shooter built around tension, survival, and the unknown.

You are a Contractor, a hardened veteran hired for a classified operation on an island at the edge of the world. Your mission is to recover top-secret technology from an abandoned research facility. But there’s a catch: the island is trapped in a time loop, consumed by a supernatural phenomenon known as the Anomaly. Extract artifacts, research your findings, and uncover the truth behind the black-budget initiative, SAPIENS.

In between missions, you’ll expand your personal Base, craft new equipment, and improve your character’s skills and proficiencies. Prepare to face PvPvE threats in an environment that grows more unpredictable with every loop – and the longer you stay, the harder it is to make it out alive.

Key Features

2.5 × 2.5 km open-world island featuring varied biomes, points of interest, and underground facilities

Up to 30-minute sessions combining exploration, combat, and extraction

Persistent inventory: keep what you extract, lose what you bring if you die

Level- and squad-based matchmaking for up to 3-player squads and 45 players per session

Dynamic PvPvE encounters against other Contractors and various hostile entities

The Anomaly gradually shrinks the playable area, creating tense and unpredictable scenarios every loop

Difficulty scaling that increases with player level and time spent inside the loop

Progression & Customization

Three rival factions offering contracts, missions, and rewards tied to loyalty and reputation

Persistent character growth through skills, proficiencies, and upgrade systems

Customizable and expandable Base featuring crafting stations, stash upgrades, and facilities that provide income

Research station serving as a narrative and progression hub

Extensive weapon and gear customization including faction-exclusive items

Healing items and stimulants enhancing survivability and performance

Full character and equipment customization including appearance, clothing, as well as weapon and equipment skins

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles