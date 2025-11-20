Raji: Kaliyuga Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Nodding Heads Games has announced action-adventure game, Raji: Kaliyuga, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC.

Set six years after the original, Raji: Kaliyuga expands on the conflict, portraying not just a war among mortals but a cosmic struggle involving gods, asuras, and mystical forces. The ancient asura warlord, Mahabalasura, prematurely unseals the heavens, shattering the divine equilibrium and plunging all realms into endless war.

The story centers on Raji, now a seasoned warrior, and her younger brother, Darsh, a young dreamwalker haunted by visions of the past and future. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to the Eternal Summit, traversing various lokas (realms). Their destiny hangs in the balance: will they save the universe, or be forced to destroy it to end the conflict?

Raji: Kaliyuga features dual protagonists, allowing players to embody both Raji, the warrior of faith, and Darsh, the dreamwalker. Characters switch based on story events and act as companions to one another. Raji employs acrobatic martial arts and wields the divine Trishul, while Darsh awakens to immense powers, controlling Siddhis to manipulate gravity, time, and energy.

The game introduces a customized evasion system for Raji and a siddhi-yielding system for Darsh. These unique systems provide distinct movement and combat abilities, enabling players to craft their own combat styles.

