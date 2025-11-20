The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu Launches in Summer 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer ACE Team announced the cooperative survival psychological horror game, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in summer 2026.

In up to four-player cooperative play, form a group of explorers searching for treasure. In this cursed jungle, danger is everywhere and monstrous creatures alter reality. Stay clear-headed and tame the jungle before it devours you…

An Expedition Into the Unknown

Join a team of explorers in search of treasure. Aboard your galleon, prepare for each mission by selecting weapons and equipment before setting off for adventure in the cursed jungle. The further you make progress, the greater the danger you’ll face before you make it to the gates of a legendary underground world where unimaginable riches await.

Lovecraftian Horror and Altered Reality

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu is inspired by the stories of H.P. Lovecraft with their oppressive and unpredictable atmospheres. Here, the supernatural forces don’t just hunt you down: they distort your perception of every situation to throw you off balance. Faced with diabolical creatures and unexplained phenomena, the border that separates reality from illusion blurs, sowing doubt and paranoia among your group.

Cooperation Put to the Test

In The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, survival depends on communication and helping each other. But as madness sets in, hallucinations intensify. Can you still trust your perception and do you really have time to assess the situation? One poor decision, one misplaced shot, and the mission could turn into a disaster.

A Cursed Jungle Brimming With Treasure

