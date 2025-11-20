Xbox Black Friday Deals Now Live - Over 2,000 Games Discounted - News

Xbox announced its Black Friday deals are now live.

Over 2,000 games, as well as Xbox accessories have been discounted. Xbox games have been discounted up to 75 percent off and PC games are up to 85 percent off.

Xbox Game Pass is available to join for $1 for 14 days for new subscribers. It will then go up to $14.99 per month.

There is no mention of Xbox consoles being discounted for Black Friday.

Read details below:

Black Friday Games Deals

Save now on select Xbox games—including fan favorites like EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2 and over 2,000 more! These offers kick off today and run through December 3, so there’s plenty of time to find your next favorite game:

Enjoy great discounts on fan favorites

Explore new games on sale

Game Awards Nominees on sale

Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Deal

Join Xbox Game Pass for $1. Level up your gifting and get the perfect gift for the gamer on your holiday list. Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive and ever-growing library of console and PC titles, with new releases added regularly. Eligibility varies; for new subscribers only. 14 days for $1; then $14.99/mo. unless cancelled. Terms apply.

Black Friday Accessories Discounts

Save on Xbox Accessories this Holiday: Grab holiday savings and gift the joy of gaming with Xbox wireless accessories. Add bold color, sleek style, and immersive gameplay to any setup with Xbox Wireless Headsets and Xbox Wireless Controllers —perfect for players across console, PC, and cloud (cloud gaming requires Xbox Game Pass subscription).

From November 27 through December 12: Bring your vision to life and get free engraving on all new controller purchases with Xbox Design Lab. Create your own unique design with endless customization and upgrade options – the perfect gift for any player!

Plus, you can now enjoy special savings by selecting discounted components when designing your new controller in Xbox Design Lab. It’s the best time to personalize your controller and save!

Explore all deals during our sales

Level up your game and score epic deals on the latest Xbox games, consoles, accessories, and more. You can always find great discounts at Xbox, so come back often and check what’s currently on sale. Playing is better when we save together!

Meta Quest VR Offer for Game Pass Subscribers

From November 20 to December 31, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can grab a Meta Quest 3S headset bundled with award-winning Batman: Arkham Shadow and fan-favorite Beat Saber for just $249.99 in select regions. It also includes a three-month trial to Meta Horizon+ with a rotating catalog of 40+ games. Redeem through the Benefits Hub on console, PC, or mobile for another easy way to enjoy cloud gaming this holiday. Terms apply.

Shop with Confidence at Microsoft Store and Get More Deals and Gift Ideas

Need more gift ideas? For deals on Surface devices and accessories, including the most innovative Surface Copilot+ PCs equipped with AI-powered experiences, AI Agents and AI enabled apps, visit Microsoft Store. With Microsoft Store’s 24/7 online support and flexible ways to pay, it’s easy to find and purchase the perfect present. Don’t sweat the little things, ensure gifts arrive on time with fast and free 2-3-day shipping on most products. Give yourself the gift of peace of mind with free extended returns and price protection through Jan. 31, 2026. Interested in other Microsoft deals this Holiday season? Check out the Windows Black Friday blog here.

