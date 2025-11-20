Zoopunk Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer TiGames have announced Zoopunk for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the ruins clad in steel and tar, the struggle between beast and machine never ceases. Heartbeats are replaced by gears, reason intertwined with primal instinct. None can tell if this is right or wrong. Here, there are no saviors—only the instinct to survive and a will that evolves unceasingly.

Every modification is an act of defiance against fate. Every scar serves as proof of existence. Across wastelands and shattered cities, they ignite the spark of machinery—. At the edge of neon and ruin, the wild still burns.

From the creators of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch comes Zoopunk, a new 3D action-adventure.

Play as Rayton, a veteran rabbit swordsman, and take command of a diverse team of playable animal heroes rising against the oppressive mechanical army. Fight with a wide arsenal of melee weapons, explore a stylized dieselpunk world, and uncover the long-buried secrets of a fallen kingdom.

A fable of survival, memory, and awakening. Zoopunk delivers cinematic storytelling, expressive combat, and a richly imagined animal universe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

