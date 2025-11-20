Dave the Diver Out Today on Xbox Series and Xbox PC - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Mintrocket announced Dave the Diver will launch today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC. It supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

All of the DLC is available today as well. This includes Godzilla, the Dredge content pack, and the Ichiban's History DLC. In the Jungle DLC is in development and will launch in early 2026 for all platforms.

View the launch trailer below:

Dave the Diver previously released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles