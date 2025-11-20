Hello Kitty Island Adventure Sales Top 1 Million Units - News

Developer Sunblink announced the open-world adventure game, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, sold over one million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 500,000 units sold as of March 2025.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure first released for Apple Arcade in July 2023, for the Nintendo Switch and PC in January 2025, for the PlayStation 5 in August 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in November 2025.

Nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023 and winner of a Webby People’s Voice award, Hello Kitty Island Adventure first launched exclusively via Apple Arcade and was one of 2023’s biggest mobile sensations, winning the Apple Arcade Game of the Year award. Now, Hello Kitty and Friends will extend their vacation to Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation starting in 2025!

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and her friends—including you!—to come along for a tropical island getaway. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island’s beauty and the desolate theme park to its former glory!

Explore a Massive World

Meet iconic Sanrio characters across several distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of gameplay to experience. Brave Kuromi’s haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets in fiery Mount Hothead, ride minecarts through Gemstone Mountain’s glittery caves, and discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef.

Create Your Character

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Decorate to Your Heart’s Content

Decorate your personal dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Plus, multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

No Microtransactions

There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

Craft, Create, and Collect

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your bonds with even more beloved characters. Scour the island for collectibles, like the plethora of hidden Gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Team Up in Multiplayer

Everything is better with friends. Invite someone to your island via Game Center or invite code. Boost each other’s stamina to explore greater heights and depths, solve the island’s trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or simply build vacation homes together.

Frequent, Free Gameplay Updates

Sunblink is constantly adding new characters, areas, clothing, items, visitors, mini-games, and so much more—all for free.

